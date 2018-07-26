Performant Financial (PFMT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.12. 2,083,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,339% from the average session volume of 144,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 79,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,287,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84,896 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

