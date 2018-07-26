Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,554,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $84,860,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 83.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5,643.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 305,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,879.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

