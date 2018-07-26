Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $2.08 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Garmin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2,037.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $26,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,158,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,443,170.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 695,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $42,222,196.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,053,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,186,779.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,991,297 shares of company stock valued at $243,054,720. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

