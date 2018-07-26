Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 716,035 CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 716,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,849,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 28.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 18.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 25.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CYS opened at $7.37 on Thursday. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.33.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 11.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH

CYS Investments, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury.

