People’s United Financial (PBCT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues and loan growth, partially offset by rise in costs and provisions. People’s United is steadily growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near future, given its strong balance-sheet position. Recently, it announced the acquisition of Vend Lease Company, with an aim to further build its equipment financing business. Also, the company remains committed to enhance shareholders’ value through active involvement in capital-deployment activities. Though, escalating expenses, despite undertaking initiatives to curb costs, remain a concern, People's United's improving asset quality remains a tailwind.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBCT. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.19.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 137,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,307. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,344,028.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $74,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,500. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,023,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,600,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,743,000 after acquiring an additional 491,141 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,146,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,721,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,585,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,056 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $45,747,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

