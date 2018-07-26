PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH (PBCO) Releases Earnings Results

PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of PBCO remained flat at $$13.60 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.27. PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH alerts:

PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; personal consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.