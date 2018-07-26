PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH (PBCO) Releases Earnings Results

PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.
Shares of PBCO remained flat at $$13.60 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.27. PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
PEOPLES Bk Comm/SH Company Profile
