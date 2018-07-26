Pentair (PNR) Issues Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.31 EPS.

Pentair opened at $41.91 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pentair has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $50.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Pentair by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 5,880.0% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3,358.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

