PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Sells $130,760.00 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) insider David Spector sold 7,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $130,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, David Spector sold 7,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $130,340.00.

On Monday, June 4th, David Spector sold 8,235 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $153,829.80.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded up $0.30, hitting $19.05, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,292. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 33.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

