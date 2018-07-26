Penn National Gaming (PENN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.219 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Penn National Gaming also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.15 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 92.84% and a net margin of 17.04%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $217,627.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,860,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,547,745.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,817.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,024 shares of company stock valued at $16,883,515 over the last 90 days. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

