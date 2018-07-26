Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,957 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of AMC Entertainment worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $85,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

