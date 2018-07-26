PeepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $558,477.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $558,477.00 and approximately $17,951.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00068395 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000556 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 58,515,697,371 coins and its circulating supply is 19,315,697,371 coins. The official message board for PeepCoin is medium.com/dapscoinofficial . The official website for PeepCoin is dapscoin.com . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Bleutrade and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.