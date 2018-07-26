Peel Hunt Trims McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Target Price to GBX 250

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.30) to GBX 250 ($3.31) in a research note released on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of McColl’s Retail Group from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MCLS opened at GBX 176 ($2.33) on Monday. McColl’s Retail Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.15 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.75 ($3.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

