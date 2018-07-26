Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helical (HLCL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research report released on Monday morning.

HLCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 432 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Helical from GBX 390 ($5.16) to GBX 430 ($5.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Helical alerts:

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.42) on Monday. Helical has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 386.50 ($5.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.50 ($6,581.73). Also, insider Michael O’Donnell bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £116,580 ($154,308.41).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.