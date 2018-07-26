Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6441172630728 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock traded down $0.14, hitting $34.25, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,028. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $657.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

