Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) Given Outperform Rating at FIG Partners

FIG Partners reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,028. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,359,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 89,202 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

