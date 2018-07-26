pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Purchases 8,000 Shares

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $203,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 13,232 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $343,370.40.

On Friday, July 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 3,600 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $90,468.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 3,386 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $89,051.80.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 3,986 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $104,552.78.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 1,700 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $44,183.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 1,564 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $40,945.52.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 50,895 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $1,210,283.10.

pdvWireless opened at $25.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. pdvWireless Inc has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.63.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 481.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. research analysts expect that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,661 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

