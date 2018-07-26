PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 1.35.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. PDF Solutions’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PDF Solutions by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 182,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

