PC Tel (PCTI) versus Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Head to Head Comparison

PC Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Tel and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 1.24 $3.82 million $0.10 62.00 Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.65 $6.80 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gilat Satellite Networks does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

PC Tel has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PC Tel and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Tel presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.10%. Given PC Tel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PC Tel is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of PC Tel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 3.32% 1.44% 1.25% Gilat Satellite Networks 3.46% 7.35% 4.18%

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats PC Tel on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite communications services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

