PBF Logistics (PBFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF Logistics opened at $21.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

