PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 52.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Macquarie raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PBF stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

