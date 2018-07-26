Paypal (PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Paypal to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal opened at $91.37 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Paypal has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $413,091.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 47,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $400,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 318,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.