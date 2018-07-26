Paypal (PYPL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3-15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.39 billion.Paypal also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53-0.55 EPS.

Paypal traded down $2.06, hitting $89.31, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,865. Paypal has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $413,091.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $2,168,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,151 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.