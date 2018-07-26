Patrick Industries (PATK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $604.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.60 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Patrick Industries traded up $5.65, reaching $62.00, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 528,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,497. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $439,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

