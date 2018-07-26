Partner Communications (PTNR) versus Cellcom Israel (CEL) Critical Contrast

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) and Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 1.49% 3.40% 1.06% Cellcom Israel 2.46% 6.66% 1.54%

This table compares Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.69 $33.00 million N/A N/A Cellcom Israel $1.12 billion 0.51 $33.00 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Cellcom Israel beats Partner Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sell and leases modems, domestic routers, servers, smartboxes, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and related equipment, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup and content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers and telecommunications operators. Additionally, the company offers Internet infrastructure and connectivity, international calling, landline telephony, operator, teleconferencing, and international long distance services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.6 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

