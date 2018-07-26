Paragon Banking Group (PAG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paragon Banking Group (LON: PAG):

7/23/2018 – Paragon Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 452 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/23/2018 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2018 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/4/2018 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/3/2018 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/3/2018 – Paragon Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.60) price target on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Paragon Banking Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 452 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.66) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400.30 ($5.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.99 ($7.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

