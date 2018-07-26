Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.50 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Matthew Vaughn sold 26,821 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $472,049.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 316.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

