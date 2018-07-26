Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,983,000 after buying an additional 882,109 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,382,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,561,000 after buying an additional 219,593 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,148,000 after buying an additional 1,089,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,790,000 after buying an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.97.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $79.47 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.