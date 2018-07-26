P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after buying an additional 307,636 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,043,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $372,742.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,357. Company insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $85.39.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RETA. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

