P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Position in Total SA (TOT)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 458,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Total by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Total opened at $62.46 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $64.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.68%. equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

