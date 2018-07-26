Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Director André Gaumond Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director André Gaumond purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.16 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$5.07.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “c$2.09” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “c$2.14” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.10 and set a “c$2.14” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.04.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

