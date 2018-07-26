Osisko gold royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OR opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.0389 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

