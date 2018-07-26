Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (ORRF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.28. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock news, Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $32,768.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $185,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $25,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,949 shares in the company, valued at $977,945.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 214.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

