O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY18 guidance to $15.70-15.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $319.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive traded up $5.36, hitting $302.56, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 111,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $301.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $22,022,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,120 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

