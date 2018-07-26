Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Graco (GGG)

Graco (NYSE:GGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Shares of Graco opened at $48.22 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Graco has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Graco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $657,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Mchale sold 221,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $10,003,967.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,485,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,838,068. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,423,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,424,000 after buying an additional 420,393 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,490,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,888,000 after buying an additional 301,624 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,356,000 after buying an additional 286,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 140.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,383,000 after buying an additional 758,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

