Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,405.00 price objective (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,205.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $1,259.92. 54,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,200. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $903.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,266.00. The company has a market capitalization of $867.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class C will post 53.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total value of $11,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

