Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $113.22 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.78% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 418,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 65,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.