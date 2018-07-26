Omnicom Group (OMC) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

