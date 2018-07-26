Omega Flex (OFLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.11

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.11 and last traded at $92.95, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 25.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

