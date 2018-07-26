OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

