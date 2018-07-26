Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 16.78%.

OSBC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.