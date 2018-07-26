Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

OSBC opened at $15.25 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 14.35%. equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 114,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

