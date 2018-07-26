OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $932,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $4,213,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

NYSE EW traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $154.84. 5,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

