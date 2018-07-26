OLD National Bancorp IN Has $32.60 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,752,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,464 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,609,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,718,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,041,000 after purchasing an additional 278,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,683,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,648,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after purchasing an additional 712,317 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $855,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 25,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,796. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

