OFS Capital (OFS) vs. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) Head to Head Contrast

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) and TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. OFS Capital pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

OFS Capital has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFS Capital and TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $33.43 million 4.60 $7.90 million $1.28 8.99 TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM $51.51 million 4.70 $19.22 million $1.61 8.47

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 19.01% 8.71% 4.55% TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM 46.95% 10.77% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OFS Capital and TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM 0 2 1 0 2.33

OFS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.63%. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given OFS Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM beats OFS Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TPVG Advisers LLC.

