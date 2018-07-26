Office Depot (ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.
Shares of Office Depot opened at $2.63 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Office Depot has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.
In other Office Depot news, CFO Joseph T. Lower purchased 20,000 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Office Depot Company Profile
Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.
