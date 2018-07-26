Office Depot (ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of Office Depot opened at $2.63 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Office Depot has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Office Depot news, CFO Joseph T. Lower purchased 20,000 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of Office Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

