Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.