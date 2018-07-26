Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Obsidian Energy to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The business had revenue of C$116.00 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OBE. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.90.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

