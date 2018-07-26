Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Specialty Lending earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.4439533788529 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCSL. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 3,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.34%. equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 123,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $619,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 14,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $74,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,019 shares of company stock worth $1,135,095 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.