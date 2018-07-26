Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27,850.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System opened at $78.32 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,230.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

