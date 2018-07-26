Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,305,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,836,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.